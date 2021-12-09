Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 13,973 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 32.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

