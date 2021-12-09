Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires New Shares in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 652,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 12.18% of DallasNews at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the second quarter valued at $2,013,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter worth about $1,918,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter worth about $1,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter worth about $1,087,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DallasNews stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.64. DallasNews Co. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.31 million during the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. DallasNews’s payout ratio is presently -78.05%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded DallasNews from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

DallasNews Profile

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

