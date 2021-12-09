Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,159 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.93% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 33.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 78,440 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 61.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 75,522 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 208.3% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 179,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of AMOT opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.76. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.65.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.