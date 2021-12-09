Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 119.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 155.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $29.05 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.