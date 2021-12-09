Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,150 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 281,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 45,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,971. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CORT opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

