Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,763 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,166,000 after acquiring an additional 72,952 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,551,000 after acquiring an additional 820,331 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

NYSE FNV opened at $135.09 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.