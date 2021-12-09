Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,042 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.47% of Tecnoglass worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

