Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 36,150 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,938,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after purchasing an additional 180,351 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 569,528 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at $264,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -845.80%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

