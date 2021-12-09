Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Viasat worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,077,000 after buying an additional 313,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after buying an additional 63,217 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,685,000 after buying an additional 271,747 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Viasat by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,547,000 after buying an additional 106,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viasat by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,292,000 after buying an additional 329,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

VSAT opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.61. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

