Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 115.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.31% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSVM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8,644.1% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $57.17.

