Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,343 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 99,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 928,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,736,000 after purchasing an additional 171,790 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 79.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 969,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 429,842 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

SC stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

