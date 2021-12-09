Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.83 Million Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CAE were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 44.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.