Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSE SCD opened at $14.60 on Thursday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

