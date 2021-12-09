Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.95 Million Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.35% of Universal worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Universal by 105,528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Universal’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

