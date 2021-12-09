Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 85,652 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

