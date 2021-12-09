Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.11% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $40.46.

