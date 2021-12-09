Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 40,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.