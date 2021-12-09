Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $4.64 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 68,250 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.41.

UiPath stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $1,182,159.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock worth $14,173,450 in the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.