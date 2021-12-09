Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,824 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Brighthouse Financial worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 40,761 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 28.6% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

