Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New $4.80 Million Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of LegalZoom.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

In other LegalZoom.com news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 57,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $1,000,683.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 57,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $1,036,802.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,407 over the last three months.

Shares of LZ opened at $17.98 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.92.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LZ. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

