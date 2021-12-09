Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 20,290 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.23% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FT opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.23. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

