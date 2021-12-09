Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 61,405 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 61,405 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.39% of Model N worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Model N by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 77,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.10. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $823,950. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

