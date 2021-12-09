Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases New Holdings in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 552,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.36% of Italk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TALK shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

OTCMKTS TALK opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. Italk Inc has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Italk Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Italk Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

