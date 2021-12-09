Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.30% of Avid Bioservices worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,588,000 after acquiring an additional 548,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,096,000 after acquiring an additional 163,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,135,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,423,000 after acquiring an additional 274,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,403,000 after acquiring an additional 541,247 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $403,981 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 351.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

