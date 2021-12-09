Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,947 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.99% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MIY opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

