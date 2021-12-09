Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.36% of BellRing Brands worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $955.05 million, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

