Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 100,316 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Trupanion worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Trupanion by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 422,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after acquiring an additional 300,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trupanion by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after acquiring an additional 163,779 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $335,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $626,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,479 shares of company stock worth $4,715,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $152.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -190.25 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.11.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

