Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 109,703 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,703 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of O-I Glass worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,910 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,696,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 637,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

