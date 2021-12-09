Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 17,185 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,944 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.43 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

