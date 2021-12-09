Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 183,812 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,812 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Sonos worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sonos by 201.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 46.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,416 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 130.6% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,455,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,280,000 after acquiring an additional 824,303 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth approximately $22,060,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 547.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

