Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 31,879 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Barnes Group worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Barnes Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Barnes Group by 97,915.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Barnes Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Barnes Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on B. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

B opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.