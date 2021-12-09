Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 66,701 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,701 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.17% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $24.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

