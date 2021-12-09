Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 75,678 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,678 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,693,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $645,558. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

