Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,023 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.10% of Amyris worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amyris by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amyris alerts:

AMRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMRS opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. Amyris’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.