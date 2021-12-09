Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Coherent worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COHR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $265.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.88. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.55 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.