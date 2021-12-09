Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WFC. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.