Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at ING Group

Equities research analysts at ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wereldhave in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Wereldhave alerts:

WRDEF stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Wereldhave has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.