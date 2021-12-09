WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Nelson John Squires III Sells 6,867 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nelson John Squires III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of WESCO International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27.
NYSE:WCC traded down $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $127.11. 286,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.34.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,275,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.