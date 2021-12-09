West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Trading Up 1.8%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 14,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 15,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

West African Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.