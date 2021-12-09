West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th.

NYSE:WFG opened at $88.35 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in West Fraser Timber stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

