West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th.

WFG opened at C$111.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$77.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$106.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.69. The stock has a market cap of C$11.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 15.970001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$175.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.60.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

