Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,462 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Chubb makes up about 0.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.88.

Shares of CB stock opened at $189.16 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

