Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

