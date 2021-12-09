Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up about 1.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $85.49 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

