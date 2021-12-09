Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 3.4% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $36,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

