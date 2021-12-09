Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,088 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

