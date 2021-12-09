Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $11,566,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 186.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,393,000 after buying an additional 157,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $208.15 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $400.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

