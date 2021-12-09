WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Tops $654.11 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $654.11 million and $13.13 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00036069 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020938 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006034 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

