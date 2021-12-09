Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

FREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.32 million, a P/E ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,884,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,317,000 after buying an additional 184,554 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 6.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,457,000 after buying an additional 42,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after buying an additional 145,335 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 996,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

