Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
WBRBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $8.53.
Wienerberger Company Profile
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
