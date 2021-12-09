Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WBRBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

